BEGE and EEGS Conference 2023: A meeting hub for gaming professionals

BEGE and EEGS Conference return to Sofia on November 22-23.

Press release.- The highly anticipated BEGE and EEGS Conference are set to return on November 22-23, at the IEC, Sofia. This year’s event promises to be a meeting hub for gaming professionals, enthusiasts, and industry leaders from Europe and beyond.

BEGE Expo proudly announces a great interest among leading companies from the sector and reaffirms its position as a premier gaming and entertainment platform. Notable market leaders have stepped forward to support the event as sponsors. Their commitment to innovation and excellence matches perfectly with the ethos of BEGE, contributing to a dynamic and interactive experiences for all attendees.

Ralitsa Krumova, sales manager at the company, said: “We are thrilled to have industry giants like Amusnet, Altenar, EGT, and Inplay Мatrix as exhibitors and sponsors for BEGE.

“Their implication with the event is a great highlight of the industry’s dedication to pushing boundaries and fostering growth. Our team put a lot of effort to advance all the fеаtures that the expo is providing. The team has converted the enthusiasm into actions in order to provide the best possible options according to their customer necessity and main goals.

“The team is excited to introduce exclusive new sponsorship packages as the Awards Category Sponsor and the Welcome Drink Sponsor.”

Mrs. Krumova also completed: “It’s a fact that more than 75% of the exhibition space has been booked in the first quarter of the year, undeniable confirmation of the BEGE affirmation as a preferred business centre for the gaming society. I believe that this year’s edition of the trade show will truly reshape the evolving landscape of gaming and entertainment.”

Apart from that the BEGE moved along with its global expansion by visiting different gaming events around the globe. The next stop for the team is the EAE Expo in Bucharest this September. The Sales Manager of the events Ralitsa Krumova will represent the team on-site in order to meet its current and potential partners. All interested parties can schedule a meeting with her to explore potential collaborations and discuss the exciting opportunities BEGE. (book a meeting here: info@balkangamingexpo.com)

The EEGS Conference is equally making waves, with its ongoing “call for speakers campaign” which is an object of significant interest from gaming professionals worldwide. The organizers are working in full swing to prepare the next episode of EEGS Webinars and once again to provoke discussion on a fundamental topic with some of the greatest minds sharing their level of perspective.

BEGE and EEGS Conference are proud to announce the launch of their internship program. Aligned with their commitment to the affirmation of Bulgaria as a thriving business and technology hub. The internship program is a collaboration with leading Bulgarian universities and colleges. This initiative contributes to the events’ dedication to nurturing talent and driving innovation within the gaming sector by giving youth the stage to gain priceless experience and start their career in the field of event management and marketing. (You can submit your application here: https://www.balkangamingexpo.com/career-center-2023/).

As November gets closer, the excitement surrounding BEGE Expo and EEGS Conference is increasing its level. With sponsorships, cutting-edge insights and a prospective business environment these events are meant to boost the gaming industry to new horizons.