BCLC updates self-exclusion programme with new name

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation´s Game Break will require those who end their exclusion to complete a course.

Canada.- The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has announced a number of updates to its voluntary self-exclusion programme (VSE), now named Game Break. There are two key changes: a new name and an active reinstatement process that requires those who choose to gamble again to complete an online course.

The new name is intended to be more approachable, while there will be more support for participants who feel that returning to gambling is right for them. The BCLC said it hopes to “reduce stigma, make the program more approachable and embed additional elements to support our ambition of having the healthiest players in the world”.

Ryan McCarthy, director of Player Health at BCLC, saidÑ “We want players to gamble within their time and money limits, and we want them to feel empowered to take a break if it’s what they need.

“Taking a break from something is often seen as a positive choice. We’ve designed the Game Break program to reduce barriers and destigmatize self-exclusion, while also including a reinstatement process to help participants better understand their own gambling behaviours if they wish to return to play.”

The terms of enrolment for the voluntary self-exclusion program will remain the same. A player can choose to enrol in Game Break for a 6-month, 1-year, 2-year or 3-year term. Now, once they complete the term, those who choose to return to play need to complete an online course called Game Plan.

The course is intended to help people decide if returning to gambling is right for them by providing an opportunity to self-reflect and set out goals. Participants can also choose to extend their Game Break term.

“These changes to our self-exclusion program are another way that we’re working to help individuals make informed decisions about gambling and provide them with support and resources to help them practise positive play behaviours,” McCarthy said.