Barstool announces sports betting partnership with DraftKings

Barstool’s founder David Portnoy confirmed the news on social media.

US.- Barstool Sports has announced a new multi-year sports betting partnership making DraftKings its official sports betting partner. David Portnoy, Barstool’s founder, confirmed the news after Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

On social media site X, Portnoy said Barstool had signed a “monster deal”. He said: “We’re back to our roots. DK is once again the exclusive sports betting partner of Barstool Sports.”

A year ago, Penn Entertainment completed the acquisition of Barstool Sports. It had already acquired a 36 per cent stake in February 2020. It acquired the remaining interest for approximately $388m. Since investing in Barstool Sports, Penn has developed an omnichannel strategy for the firm’s brand.