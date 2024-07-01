Bally’s Chicago receives one millionth visitor

The temporary casino opened last September.

US.- Nine months after opening its temporary location, Bally’s Chicago at Medinah Temple has welcomed its millionth visitor. The customer was given a cruise, cash and a dinner for two as a prize.

Bally’s said monthly admissions have increased 48 per cent between September 2023 and May 2024, and the number of new and returning guests continues to climb.

Mark Wong, vice president and general manager, said: “In short order, our temporary Bally’s Chicago Casino is on track to have as many annual visitors as popular attractions like the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and the Art Institute of Chicago.”

George Papanier, president at Bally’s Corporation, added: “We thank the tremendous efforts of all of the first responders including Chicago Police, Chicago Fire, onsite Illinois Gaming Agents and the onsite Illinois State Police who maintain public safety and add to the vibrant recovery of River North and the Magnificent Mile.”

The permanent Bally’s Chicago is slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026. The venue will have entertainment and a hotel at the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. The resort will feature 3,400 slots, 170 table games and 10 food and beverage venues. It will also have a 500-room hotel tower with a rooftop bar and a 65,000-square-foot entertainment centre.