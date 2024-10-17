Baha Mar announces plans for new resort in The Bahamas

The development’s fourth resort is expected to open in 2029.

The Bahamas.- Baha Mar, which hosts the largest casino in the Caribbean, has announced plans to add a fourth luxury resort. The company and the government of The Bahamas have signed a Heads of Agreement for construction to begin. The resort is projected to open in 2029.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the resort will be situated on 12 beachfront acres on the site of the Melia Nassau Beach, which closed in 2021. It will feature approximately 350 rooms and 50 luxury branded residences. It will feature four restaurants, a 14,000-square-foot spa and fitness centre, retailers, pools an outdoor bar, entertainment lounges and family amenities.

It will also have 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, 6,000 square-foot junior ballroom, pre-function space, breakout rooms, boardroom and outdoor space. There is no plan for any additional gaming facilities.

Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar, said: “Baha Mar is committed to creating spectacular experiences, and this $350m capital investment in our world-class resort collection underscores Baha Mar’s role as a catalyst for continued economic growth and job creation in the Bahamas. We are grateful to the government of The Bahamas for their continued support and our collaborative partnership in bringing this new development to life.”

Philip Davis, prime minister of The Bahamas, added: “Baha Mar is a valued partner, consistently delivering transformative projects that boost tourism and economic development for The Bahamas. This latest expansion will be highly significant for our country, creating local jobs, supporting tourism growth, and offering new experiences for both residents and visitors.”

Kirsten Scott, Foster + Partners Design director, commented: “Our proposal takes cues from the traditional vernacular of the Bahamas, its rich heritage and distinctive materiality to create a resort that is truly unique. From the very first moment of arrival, visitors are surrounded by nature and connected to water throughout. Moments of solitude and calm are spread throughout the site, making it an exclusive and sought-after destination for every visitor.”

Baha Mar opened an outdoor casino, the Gaming Pavilion at its Baha Bay waterpark on Nassau’s Cable Beach, in 2021.