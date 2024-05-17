Bacta welcomes Gambling White Paper announcement 

The trades association’s president, John Bollom, stated that this advance will allow the land-based sector to go forward.

Press release.- John Bollom, National President of the UK trade association Bacta has responded to the Gambling White Paper announcement (16 May) on land-based reforms, describing it as being “A good day for Bacta members”.

He added: “Stuart Andrew, the Minister responsible for Gambling is to be congratulated for creating the conditions which will allow the land-based sector to go forward.

“The progress achieved is a testament to the hard work of Bacta and our members in making the case for reform. I would like to thank all the Bacta members who have helped in this campaign which has taken 4 years,” he added.

Lastly, he said: “We hope that Parliament will give a smooth passage to these proposals, so they are passed into law before the General Election. Bacta will actively engage with Gambling Commission officials to ensure the introduction of cashless play in 2025”.