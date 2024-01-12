Audience voting begins for first-ever Gambling Streamers Awards

The winners will be unveiled in the grand live online broadcast of the Streamers Awards on February 1.

Press release.- Scatters Club, the dynamic global hub for gambling streamers and enthusiasts, is kicking off audience voting for the Gambling Streamers Awards. The Awards are like the Oscars of the online gambling world and are the first-ever event of a kind where the stars of gambling streaming get their moment in the limelight.

During an extensive moderation process, over 900 initial applications were scrutinized, and the best streamers were chosen to compete in various categories. You’ll see star names among the nominees, such as Roshtein, AdinRoss, Xposed, Syztmz, Andypsx, LordTreputin, Classybeef, CasinoDaddy, Trainwreckstv, Mellstroy, and more.

Everyone is invited to join the ranks of the jury, with the vote holding weight as those of the industry titans.

The audience vote will help shape winners in categories that truly reflect the spirit of streaming:

Most Hilarious Reaction to a Win

Most bright Reaction to a Lose

Coolest Background

Craziest Outfit

Best Streamer Collaboration

Community Champion

Rising Star in Gambling Streaming

Most Responsible Streamer

Everyone’s Favorite Gambling Streamer

The Best Female Streamer

The audience voting for the long list nominees is now open from January 8 to January 15. During this time, anyone can become a judge and vote for their favorite streamers, helping them make it to the short list.

At the next stage, the short list will be formed, and then the jury will join in with the audience to vote for the best nominees from January 16 to January 24. The winners chosen by the audience votes, will be unveiled in the grand live online broadcast of the Streamers Awards on February 1.

The confirmed jury for the upcoming Awards is packed with industry titans: Ed Craven, co-founder of Stake and Kick gaming and livestreaming platforms; Johan Sandén is a co-founder and CTO at Casinolytics; Maksim Krotau, Influencer Marketing Lead at an iGaming content provider BGaming; Edward Eklund, affiliate manager at Play’n GO; and Beefy Dick, the Chief of Beef, a virtual jury member representing Nolimit City.