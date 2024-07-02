Atlaslive to showcase advanced real-time monitoring features and customizable solutions at iGB L!VE 2024

The Atlaslive team will meet visitors at Stand 12-B22 at iGB L!VE on July, 17-18.

Press release.- Atlaslive will be featured at iGB L!VE 2024 in Amsterdam on 17-18 July. The event will include key executives such as CEO Maxim Slobodyanyuk, COO Lidiia Vakulenko, CMO Bogdana Yavorskaya, CPO Lasha Kupatadze, and the sales team.

At the event, the company will share the capabilities of its Sportsbook Platform, which is designed for both launching new online betting businesses and enhancing existing operations. Known for fast time to market, this Platform allows operators to go live swiftly and efficiently.

The Atlaslive Sportsbook Platform stands out with capabilities like real-time bet monitoring, customizable margins, limits, and delays for any sport or event, and seamless switching between live and pre-match settings. This ensures flexibility, customization, and reliability, providing a superior experience for both operators and players.

At iGB L!VE 2024, Atlaslive will tell more about the features of their powerful and effective Risk Management Tool (RMT), which significantly helps igaming businesses save money and maintain complete control over betting and online casino processes. Moreover, the company integrates advanced AI and ML capabilities to boost prediction accuracy and speed up detection.

Atlaslive also revealed that besides a recent rebranding, there have been important staff updates. These changes are expected to accelerate the creation of new tools and features. While many developments remain hidden currently, Atlaslive invites everyone to learn more by meeting them in person in Amsterdam and answering questions.

The new CPO of Atlaslive, who will also be attending the exhibition in July, will talk about the gamification tools the company uses in the Atlaslive Platform and their impressive effectiveness in increasing user retention rates and conversion rates for operators. It’s truly amazing to see how technology is changing trends and transforming online gaming into a new exciting world with personalized user experiences and satisfied partners.

Lasha Kupatadze said: “We use gamification techniques that evoke excitement and fun, drawing on our understanding of what users enjoy. By focusing on personalized and interactive experiences, we create a dynamic and engaging environment that keeps players returning, ensuring long-term success for both our platform and our partners.”

Besides sports betting, the company offers operators other beneficial software solutions and opportunities to expand their audience and profits, particularly through casino games. One of the key advantages is Atlaslive’s extensive game library. With over 15,000 games sourced from top global game providers, the Atlaslive portfolio covers a wide range of options. This includes slots, live casino games, table games, virtual sports, lotteries, megaways, and bonus buy features, catering to diverse tastes and preferences around the world.

Atlaslive’s casino product officer, Anna Batarina, shared: “We are actively using big data and AI to analyze user behaviour and preferences in real-time so that we can provide game recommendations and promotions that feel almost custom-made.”

To get more about Atlaslive’s customizable and innovative products, meet the Atlaslive team at Stand 12-B22 (hall 12) at iGB L!VE on July, 17-18.