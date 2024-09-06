Atlaslive shortlisted in multiple categories at the EIGE Awards 2024

The final vote for the EIGE 2024 Awards will take place during the European Gaming Congress, held on October 15-16.

Atlaslive competes in the following categories: “Best Marketing Campaign,” “Best eSports Betting Provider,” “Innovation in igaming Technology,” and “Best igaming Supplier.”

Press release.- Atlaslive has been shortlisted in all four of its nominated categories for the upcoming European igaming Excellence (EIGE) Awards 2024.

The nominations include:

Best Marketing Campaign: Atlaslive’s rebranding campaign has been recognised for its strategic approach and impact, reflecting the company’s dynamic evolution and its continuous efforts to connect more deeply with our partners.

Atlaslive’s rebranding campaign has been recognised for its strategic approach and impact, reflecting the company’s dynamic evolution and its continuous efforts to connect more deeply with our partners. Best eSports Betting Provider: This nomination highlights the company’s cutting-edge eSports offerings, which are designed to meet the growing demand for immersive and reliable eSports betting experiences.

This nomination highlights the company’s cutting-edge eSports offerings, which are designed to meet the growing demand for immersive and reliable eSports betting experiences. Innovation in igaming Technology: At Atlaslive, they thrive on challenges and excel in high-pressure, high-traffic moments. Their peak performance technology, which ensures seamless operations even during the most demanding periods, has earned them a spot in this category.

At Atlaslive, they thrive on challenges and excel in high-pressure, high-traffic moments. Their peak performance technology, which ensures seamless operations even during the most demanding periods, has earned them a spot in this category. Best igaming Supplier: According to the company, being recognised as one of the leading suppliers in the igaming industry is a testament to its comprehensive and scalable solutions, which continue to set new standards for reliability and excellence.

The final vote for the EIGE 2024 Awards will take place during the European Gaming Congress, held on October 15-16, 2024, in Warsaw. Atlaslive is proud to attend as an industry leader, contributing its expertise in two key panel discussions:

The Future of Esports: Opportunities and Challenges – October 15

Optimizing Sportsbook Operations for Enhanced Performance – October 16

Atlaslive‘s CEO, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, commented: “Our success is built on a foundation of relentless innovation and a deep understanding of the igaming landscape. Every solution we develop is designed with our partners’ growth and success in mind, ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market. These nominations validate our strategic direction and the trust our partners place in us. We’re not just reacting to industry trends; we’re actively shaping the future of igaming.

“By staying ahead of technological advancements and continuously refining our offerings, we aim to lead the industry in delivering exceptional value. Our vision is clear: to be the go-to partner for businesses seeking not only cutting-edge technology but also a collaborative and forward-thinking approach to long-term success.”