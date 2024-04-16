Aspire Global appoints Jonathan Chilton as managing director to accelerate progress for white label solutions business

Jonathan Chilton has over 19 years of experience in the iGaming industry.

Press release.- NeoGames subsidiary, Aspire Global, has appointed vastly experienced industry leader Jonathan Chilton as managing director to further cement its status as a leading white label platform and services provider.

The key hire adds a wealth of knowledge to the provider, given Chilton’s extensive background across both B2B and B2C operations, as it continues to make waves by empowering brands in regulated markets worldwide.

With over 19 years of extensive experience in the igaming industry, Chilton served as chief operating officer and executive director at GM Gaming Limited, a Betway company under the Super Group umbrella. He spearheaded the expansion of the Betway brand into several regulated European markets and served as a director on seven licensed entities.

Previously in his career, he spent 12 years at Osiris Trading in South Africa across a number of roles, playing a pivotal role in introducing Betway into African markets.

Chilton’s proven track record in delivering success positions him as a driving force behind Aspire Global’s growth strategy, as the company continues to grow through the provision of all-encompassing, technologically advanced iGaming solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Chilton, managing director at Aspire Global, said: “It’s fantastic to be joining Aspire Global at what is a very exciting time for the company and its growth prospects. We have a talented team here and I’m determined to accelerate our growth through the delivery of a full spectrum of cutting-edge solutions.”

Moti Malul, NeoGames CEO, said: I’m thrilled to welcome Jonathan onboard. Jonathan brings a vast wealth of experience with him and will be a major asset both for Aspire Global’s white label focus as well as the broader NeoGames group.”