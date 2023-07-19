Wynn Macau signs agreement with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Wynn expects the move to help it reach more international visitors.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced a collaboration with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, an independent hotel brand representing over 650 hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries. It said the group’s Legend Collection membership would give it greater regional and global marketing support, including reservation services and progressive distribution technology.

The casino operator’s decision to join forces with the hospitality group is aimed at supporting the Macau government’s efforts to appeal to more international visitors.

Wynn Macau said: “These solutions are designed to develop more targeted customer groups, create more growth opportunities for the tourism and MICE industries, and further build on Macau’s role as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”