Wynn Macau revenue up 230.6% in H1

Macau.- Wynn Macau has shared its financial results for the first half of the year. Revenue was up 230.6 per cent year-on-year to HK$10.74bn (US$1.37bn). The company attributed the growth to an increase in gaming volumes, hotel occupancy and covers at restaurants.

It noted that results were negatively impacted by travel-related restrictions and conditions, including Covid-19 testing, entry restrictions and other mitigation procedures, related to the Covid-19 Pandemic at the start of the year.

Casino revenue was up 272.5 per cent year-on-year from HK$2.22bn to HK$8.27bn (US$1.06bn), representing 77 per cent of total operating revenues. The rise was due to higher gaming volumes following the discontinuation of pandemic-related travel restrictions in early 2023.

The VIP table games win increased by 356.4 per cent year-on-year, from HK$0.48bn to HK$2.20bn (US$281m). The mass market table games win increased by 259.4 per cent, from HK$2.07bn to HK$7.46bn (US$953m). The slot machine win was up 146.3 per cent in year-on-year terms to HK$664.2m (US$84.8m).

Non-casino revenue, which includes rooms, food and beverage, retail and other revenues, increased by 139.6 per cent from HK$1.03bn to HK$2.47bn (US$315m). It represented 23 per cent of total operating revenues.