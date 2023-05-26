Wynn Macau appoints Julie Cameron-Doe as non-executive director

Wynn Macau’s new appointment is effective immediately.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced changes to its board of directors. Ian Michael Coughlan‘s term as a non-executive director has concluded, and he will serve as an advisor until the end of the year. Julie Mireille Cameron-Doe has joined the board as a non-executive director.

The company said Cameron-Doe brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts since April 2022. Before that, she held the position of chief financial officer at Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Limited.

With a strong background in finance, Cameron-Doe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Durham in the United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

As a non-executive director, Cameron-Doe’s appointment is for a three-year term, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the company’s annual general meeting. She will receive a fixed fee of HK$100 per annum.

Currently, Cameron-Doe holds 71,195 shares of common stock in Wynn Resorts but has no interests in the securities of Wynn Macau. The company assured shareholders that there are no disagreements or matters related to Coughlan’s resignation that need to be brought to their attention or that of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.