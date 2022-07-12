Wynn Macau appoints Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto as COO

Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto has been promoted to chief operating officer of Wynn Macau and Wynn Resorts.

Macau.- Wynn Macau Limited has announced that Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Wynn Macau and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A, with effect from July 7. He replaces Linda Chen, who now serves as vice chairman and an executive director. She will become the president of the company from March 1 2023.

Craig Billings, chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts said: “Frederic Luvisutto has been a standard-bearer for the Wynn brand for many years. After opening Wynn Palace in 2016, he worked diligently to lead the operations team to its current Five Star service standard.

“His promotion to chief operating officer of Wynn Macau, Limited represents a significant step in establishing the team that will lead our company in the next phase of Macau’s development.”

Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, Luvisutto was managing director of the Star Resort and Casino in Sydney, Australia. He also held a senior management position at the Jupiters Resort and Casino, Gold Coast, also in Australia.