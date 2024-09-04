Alice Guo arrested in Jakarta

Philippine authorities say Guo is in the custody of the Indonesian Police.

The Philippines.- The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed (September 4) that the Indonesian police have arrested Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, in Tangerang City, Jakarta. She is in the custody of the Indonesian officers at Jatanras Mabes Polri.

Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla welcomed the arrest, saying it shows the dedication of law enforcement agencies and the strength of international cooperation. He said all legal processes will be followed to hold Guo accountable for any crimes committed.

Guo faces allegations related to illegal offshore gaming operators and her citizenship status. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have filed 87 counts of money laundering charges against her and 35 others.

Despite being the subject of an immigration lookout bulletin, Guo was able to leave the Philippines on July 17. She travelled to Malaysia, arrived in Singapore on July 21 and Indonesia on August 18. Guo’s sister, Shiela, and business associate Cassandra Li Ong were previously arrested in Indonesia and sent to the Philippines.