Melco reports City of Dreams Manila Q4 results

Operating revenue was up 11.04 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has shared Q4 financial results for City of Dreams Manila. Operating revenue was US$133.8m, up 11.04 per cent year-on-year and up 12.53 per cent sequentially. The casino’s adjusted EBITDA was US$56.8m, up from US$48.8m in the same period in 2023 due to better performance in rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$770.9m versus US$416.5m in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 4.51 per cent compared to 3.97 per cent. The mass market table games drop decreased from US$198.2m to US$168.5m and the mass market table games hold percentage was 34.2 per cent.

The gaming machine handle was US$1.08bn, flat year-on-year. The gaming machine win rate was 5.3 per cent in both the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023. Non-gaming revenue was US$29.9m, compared with US$30.3m in the fourth quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and other fourth-quarter results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean. Operating revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other was US$59.2m. Adjusted EBITDA was US$11.8m, compared with US$4.7m in the fourth quarter of 2023 amid the ramp up of operations following the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-2023.

Rolling chip volume was US$5.2m. The mass market table games drop was US$126.5m while the mass market table games hold percentage was 21.8 per cent. The gaming machine handle was US$567.3m, compared with US$492.8m in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-gaming revenue was US$19.4m, compared with US$13m in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho said: “City of Dreams Manila had a strong quarter with a sequential increase in property EBITDA as well as market share. City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus exhibited solid results despite the challenges posed by the conflicts in the region.”

Ho said the development of City of Dreams Sri Lanka was progressing well and that he expects to commence casino operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Melco evaluates potential strategic alternatives for City of Dreams Manila

In a separate statement, Melco Resorts said it is evaluating potential strategic alternatives in relation to City of Dreams Manila. The company said it has retained CBRE Capital Advisors and Moelis & Company as financial advisors to assist in the process of exploring potential strategic alternatives for the venue.

The statement reads: “No decision has been made regarding any strategic alternative and there can be no assurance that the exploration of potential strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. Melco does not intend to comment on or provide updates in relation to this process unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.”