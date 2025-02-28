Donaco net revenue sets new record in first half

Revenue was up 12.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Australia.- Donaco International has shared its financial results for the first six months of the financial year. The company reported net revenue of AU$21.83m (US$13.6m), up 12 per cent in year-on-year terms, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached AU$11.39m (US$7.10m), up 17.0 per cent. According to the company, the rise highlights steady growth following stringent financial management and increased traffic from tourism.

Donaco recorded a net profit after tax of AU$7.77m (US$4.84m), up 36.32 per cent year-on-year. DNA Star Vegas in Cambodia posted net revenue of AU$14.08m (US$8.77m), up 5.39 per cent year-on-year and EBITDA of AU$8.10m (US$5.05m), up 5.7 per cent. The casino venue reported an average daily visitation of 949 players.

Aristo International Hotel in Vietnam recorded net revenue of AU$7.76m (US$4.83m), up 27.3 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA of AU$4.85m (US$3.02m), up 39.9 per cent year-on-year.

Donaco’s non-executive chairman, Porntat Amatavivadhana, said: “At a group level Donaco performed strongly in the first half of 2025, building on the turnaround strategy implemented over a year ago, and driven by our rigorous financial management and increased tourism activities across our operations. Over the past six months, the Company has grown its revenue and EBITDA, with both operations generating positive cash flow. Aristo performed particularly well, and we’re confident that the operations will benefit from the upcoming opening of the new Sapa airport.

“Nonetheless, Donaco faces some headwinds, including the Thai government’s recently proposed draft bill to legalise gambling, which may impact our Star Vegas operation. Additionally, we await updates on Aristo’s appeal following legal proceedings with Vietnam’s General Department of Taxation (GDT).

“Despite these challenges, we are confident in our ability to navigate any impacts arising from these events. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we aim to deliver solid results moving forward.”