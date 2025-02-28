Commonwealth Casino Commision says 2023 backpay not enough

The CCC has asked finance secretary Tracy B. Norita to issue payment for services rendered.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) has written to finance secretary Tracy B. Norita claiming that the government owes US$291,666 in outstanding payments to commissioners. That’s despite an allocation of US$250,000 in backpay for 2023.

An allocation established under Public Law 24-1, which relates to the revised fiscal year 2025 budget, gives each commissioner US$44,583.34 for 2023, with the exception of Thomas A. Manglona, who was appointed in October and will receive US$27,083.30. Vice chairman Rafael S. Demapan said annual compensation for a casino commissioner is US$65,000 and that the backpay would cover only 69 per cent of what is owed, leaving a deficit of US$20,416.66 per commissioner for the year 2023.

Demapan said that for 2024, the government owes US$48,750 to him, chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero and commissioner Mario Taitano, US$5,416.67 to former commissioners Ramon S. Dela Cruz and Martin Mendiola, and S$16,250 to Manglona. For 2025, the government owes US$10,833.33 each to the four current commissioners.

The CCC has been without income since the closure of Imperial Pacific International (IPI), which halted casino operations in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since IPI’s shutdown, the CCC has not collected its annual regulatory fee of US$3.15m, leading to 50 layoffs.

Senator questions CCC’s role and funding

During a Senate session held two weeks ago, senator Celina R. Babauta expressed concern about the allocation for casino commissioners for an industry that no longer exists. Babauta emphasised the need for fiscal responsibility and fairness, noting that the CCC and the Cannabis Commission are the only regulatory bodies with annual salaries exceeding US$50,000. Babauta questioned the CCC’s operational status.

Taitano emphasised the importance of complying with existing laws and said casino gambling still has significant potential. Demapan said the CCC is not inactive and said the commission would ensure due diligence once legal matters with IPI are concluded.