Westside City casino opening delayed

SunTrust says the project’s completion date has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2025.

The Philippines.- Suntrust Resort Holdings has announced that its Westside City Project in the Philippines will open its doors in the first quarter of 2025. The company had originally planned a 2023 opening, but pushed that back to the fourth quarter of 2024. However, according to disclosures to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company expects a new delay of at least three months.

An annual report from December 31, 2023, highlights construction progress, with structural work and tower facade completion up to the roof level. However, mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation alongside architectural and civil works remained pending.

The US$1bn project is set to include 400 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines, 450 five-star hotel rooms and 960 parking spaces.

See also: PAGCOR remits US$81.5m to Philippine National Treasury