Weekend Conversation Corner – February, 21

Welcome to the latest edition of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we take a brief look at the week’s top headlines that have captivated the global audience. As we condense the flurry of events into a coherent and concentrated overview, we will discuss the key stories that have defined the discourse, impacted policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we navigate through the noise and present a concise recap of the week’s important advancements, keeping you updated on what truly matters in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Stay informed, stay motivated, and continue gaming. Wishing you a fantastic weekend ahead!

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is advocating for a policy change to expedite the deportation of foreign nationals working for offshore gaming operators in the Philippines. Currently, the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation require deportees’ passports for the process, causing delays as many workers had their passports confiscated by employers. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission supports the call for a policy revision. Gatchalian proposes alternative methods for identity verification, like using fingerprint records. The PAOCC is considering legal action against Pasay City officials for allowing illegal offshore gaming operations to persist. The Bureau of Immigration reports that over 11,000 foreign workers are still in the country despite orders to leave, mainly from Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and Myanmar. These workers face deportation and blacklisting.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) issued a warning to Network Ten for airing gambling ads outside permitted hours during the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Gambling ads are prohibited during live sports events between 5am and 8.30pm. Network Ten attributed the breach to human error and pledged to improve processes and staff training. In a separate investigation, ACMA found that 10 Play, provided by Network 10, violated online gambling advertising rules during soccer matches. Additionally, ACMA requested Australian ISPs to block eight gambling websites for breaching the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The regulator emphasized the importance of strict controls to prevent gambling-related harms and ensure compliance with advertising restrictions during sporting events.

The Finance Ministry in Thailand expects legislation allowing casino resorts to be debated in Parliament by the end of the year. The draft bill, approved on January 13, is currently under review by the Council of State and will then be sent to the House of Representatives. The Council of State is set to complete its review on March 6, discussing the proportion of each complex that can be occupied by a casino. The proposed legislation includes 30-year casino licenses, strict entry rules for Thai nationals, and oversight by a policy panel and regulatory agency. Analysts predict that Thai casinos could generate $1.91 billion annually, making Thailand a significant player in the industry. Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has criticized the plan, while the Stop Gambling Foundation aims to collect signatures for a referendum due to public opposition.

Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs, met with President Prabowo Subianto to discuss the need for stricter regulations on online gambling. The government plans to implement new rules to manage online gambling activities, as it is already illegal in Indonesia. The Ministry of Communication and Digital has removed over 5 million pieces of digital content related to gambling. Collaboration between the police and the Attorney General’s Office is deemed necessary to address this issue. Recent data shows a decrease in online gambling transactions in Indonesia. Additionally, discussions have taken place with relevant authorities and mobile operators to raise public awareness about the risks of gambling and prevent payments for gambling through phone credits.

The Star Entertainment Group in Australia has received a $650 million debt financing proposal from Oaktree Capital Management. The proposal includes two debt facilities with a 5-year term. The company’s board will consider the offer, but there is no guarantee of acceptance. The proposal is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approvals and completion of due diligence. Previously, The Star rejected offers for its stake in Destination Brisbane, citing insufficient value. Additional funding may be required before the proposal is implemented. The company is evaluating its options carefully.