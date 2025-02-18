Indonesia to explore new rules against online gambling

Meutya Hafid, minister of communications and digital affairs, has met with President Prabowo Subianto to discuss stricter regulations.

Indonesia.- Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s communication and digital affairs minister, has announced that the government will create new rules to manage online gambling. The news is very vague, but the minister met with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta yesterday (February 17).

Hafid said that, during the meeting, she and Subianto discussed how to handle online gambling and agreed that stricter regulations were needed. Gambling is already illegal in Indonesia, and the Ministry of Communication and Digital claims to removed 5,707,952 pieces of digital content from 2017 to January 21. However, Hafid said more collaboration is needed between the police and the Attorney General’s Office.

In January, Alexander Sabar, the ministry’s director general of digital space supervision, said online gambling transactions amounted to Rp4tn in the third quarter of 2024, down from Rp21tn (US$1.29bn) in the first quarter and Rp16tn in the second.

In December, Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs met with the PPATK and mobile operators to discuss a public awareness campaign to warn that gambling can cause financial difficulties and a measure to prevent people from paying for gambling via phone credits.