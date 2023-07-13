Wakayama governor urges consideration of IR bid if Japan runs second competition

The Wakayama Prefectural Assembly voted against the IR plan last April.

Wakayama governor Shuhei Kishimoto says the prefecture should consider bidding for an IR if a second round of applications is launched.

Japan.- Wakayama governor Shuhei Kishimoto has said that the prefecture should consider bidding to develop and integrated resort if Japan opens a second round of applications. The prefecture had considered participating in the current round but the Prefectural Assembly voted against it.

According to GGRAsia, Kishimoto remained cautious and highlighted the potential financial risks associated with casinos considering China’s restrictions on overseas gambling.

Last year, Wakayama Prefectural Assembly rejected plans to bid for a casino resort. Two prefectural assembly committees, the General Services Committee and the Economics Committee, had voted in favour of the IR plan. However, at a plenary meeting, 22 members of the prefectural council voted against, versus 18 in favour.

Only Osaka and Nagasaki submitted bids in Japan’s first round of applications. Osaka’s IR District Development Plan secured provisional approval in April. Nagasaki’s proposal is still pending approval ut officials have expressed optimism about its prospects.