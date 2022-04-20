Wakayama prefecture rejects IR plan

The IR development plan had been approved by The Wakayama City Council.

The Wakayama Prefectural Assembly voted against the plan, 22 votes to 18.

Japan.- Wakayama Prefectural Assembly has rejected plans for a proposed casino resort in the city. Wednesday’s plenary meeting voted against submitting the prefecture’s integrated resort area development plan to the central government.

A week ago, Kashin Nisaka, governor of Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture, had called on the assembly to to follow the City Council’s lead and vote in favour of the plan to allow the proposals to be submitted to the national government before the April 28 deadline.

On Monday, two prefectural assembly committees, the General Services Committee and the Economics Committee, voted in favour of the IR plan. However, at Wednesday’s plenary meeting, 22 members of the prefectural council voted against the IR plan, versus 18 in favour.

The Wakayama prefectural assembly committee had previously expressed concern that planning and fundraising for the project remained unclear.

Up to three IRs may be allowed in Japan under the existing liberalisation plan. Today, the Nagasaki Prefectural Government voted in favour of the final draft of its IR District Development Plan.