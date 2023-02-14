Vietnam: Da Lat City considers allowing casinos to boost tourism

A proposal to build a casino and night market in the Lam Dong province is being considered by local authorities.

Vietnam.- Da Lat City in Lam Dong province, in Vietnam’s central highlands region, is reportedly considering allowing casinos to boost tourism. It would join the provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Quang Nam and Phu Quoc Island.

It’s not clear if the proposal from local authorities would allow locals to gamble. The Vietnam government’s pilot scheme allowing locals to gamble at selected properties has been extended to 2025., but the only casino currently allowing local players is the Corona Resort & Casino in Phu Quoc. According to reports, between 2019 and 2021, the casino served approximately 240,560 patrons, 65 per cent of whom were Vietnamese.

A second casino – a property under construction in Van Don, in northern Vietnam – is due to be included in the pilot programme, but in October, the project had reportedly not received investment approval. There have also been proposals to expand the scheme to cover two future casinos in Da Nang and Khanh Hoa provinces.

The government has tight restrictions on who can enter the properties: players must be aged over 21 and earn a minimum of VND$10m (US$430) a month. Players must also have no criminal record and no objections from their families.