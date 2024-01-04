Vietnam aims for 17-18 million tourists in 2024

Vietnam’s tourism authority anticipates tourism receipts of around VND840tn (US$34.7bn).

Vietnam.- The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has set a target of between 17 and 18 million international visitors this year. During a press conference, the representatives estimated that tourism receipts will reach around VND840tn (US$34.7bn).

According to a report presented at the briefing, Vietnam received 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, a 244.2 per cent increase from the previous year. The 2023 figure represented around 70 per cent of the 2019 number, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourism revenue in 2023 was estimated to be VND678tn.

The main source markets for tourism in Vietnam last year were South Korea, with 3.6 million arrivals, and China, with 1.7 million visitors.

According to Vietnam’s tourism authority, the country had 3,921 international travel businesses by the end of 2023, an increase of 1,027 compared to the previous year. The country had 38,000 tourist accommodation establishments, offering 780,000 rooms. There were 247 five-star hotels, providing approximately 80,896 rooms.

Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside a handful of venues and is punishable with fines of between VND100m and VND50m (US$430 to US$2,150). Vietnamese citizens are only allowed to enter two casinos, one in Phu Quoc and one in Van Don.