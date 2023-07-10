Vietnam: 18 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests in Binh Duong comprise 12 foreigners and six Vietnamese.

Vietnam.- Officials in Binh Duong, Vietnam have arrested 12 foreigners and six Vietnamese citizens for alleged illegal gambling. The police raided a residence in Thuan An’s Viet Sing residential area. They seized VND382m (US$16,150), US$700 and 27,000 Taiwanese Dollars (US$863).

Authorities are now working to determine the nationalities of the foreigners involved, many of whom were employed locally. According to VN Express, those arrested operated frequently changed their gambling locations and schedules.

Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside a handful of venues and is punishable with fines of between VND100m and VND50m (US$430 to US$2,150). Vietnamese citizens are only allowed to enter two casinos: one on the southern island of Phu Quoc and the other in Van Don in the northern province of Quang Ninh. Online gambling and its advertising is prohibited.