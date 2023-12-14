Crown Melbourne launches carded play

The card provides quick access to information and resources for safer gambling.

The casino operator aims to create a safer, more enjoyable gaming environment.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced the implementation of carded play at its Melbourne venue. In collaboration with the Victorian Government’s YourPlay scheme, the new carded play technology has undergone a phased rollout over the past month and is now fully operational.

Guests at Crown Melbourne who play electronic gaming machines will now need to obtain a Crown Player Card, which can be used to track and monitor play, making it easier for them to manage their gambling. Key features include the establishment of personal time and spending limits.

Players can track their play and access Player Activity Statements. The Crown Player Card also facilitates safety checks through insights into player behaviour, allowing Crown’s PlaySafe team to intervene when necessary.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “Crown’s ambition is to operate the safest casinos in the world, and we are proud to pioneer this transformative and world-first shift with the introduction of carded play at Crown Melbourne.

“The implementation of carded play begins a new era of transparency and commitment, helping to reshape the gambling landscape and ensure our guests are better able to manage and play within their personal limits.

“Carded play will help to foster a safer, more enjoyable experience for all and revolutionise the way our guests engage with gambling and entertainment.”

Crown Melbourne CEO Mike Volkert added: “Crown Melbourne is committed to providing an environment where our guests can enjoy themselves and have confidence in the support and safeguards available to them.

“Through our collaboration with the Victorian Government and our Crown PlaySafe program, carded play provides a roadmap for our industry, and is a significant step forward in realising our shared vision. “The changes are part of a number of world-leading reforms being implemented across Crown, and we look forward to the positive impact carded play will have on our guests and the broader community.”

Crown Resorts launches probe into CEO Ciaran Carruthers

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Crown Resorts has launched an internal investigation into CEO Ciaran Carruthers. The probe centres on allegations that Carruthers intervened to allow intoxicated customers back into casinos, overruling security officers’ decisions.

A spokesperson for Crown Resorts stated that, in line with governance protocols, external counsel has been engaged to conduct an independent review.

Ciarán Pearse Carruthers started as chief executive of the Australian casino group on September 6, 2022, after Blackstone’s acquisition of the company, which was previously owned by the Packer family.