VGCCC takes no action after investigation of Crown Resorts CEO

The VGCCC has cleared Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers of wrongdoing.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has concluded its investigation of complaints against Ciarán Carruthers, chief executive officer (CEO) of Crown Resorts, with no action to be taken.

In December, the casino operator launched an internal investigation into allegations that Carruthers intervened to allow intoxicated customers back into casinos, overruling security officers’ decisions. The VGCCC has concluded that Crown’s handling of whistleblower complaints was appropriate and that it will monitor the implementation of recommendations made by the group’s own investigation.

Carruthers started as chief executive of the Australian casino group on September 6, 2022, after Blackstone’s acquisition of the company, which was previously owned by the Packer family.

The VGCCC’s evaluation of Crown Melbourne’s suitability to hold its casino licence is ongoing and will be concluded by mid-April. In 2021, Victoria’s Royal Commission declared Crown Resorts unsuitable to hold a licence for its Crown Melbourne casino. The operator was allowed to keep the licence under stricter conditions.