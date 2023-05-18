VGCCC launches scheme to forgive gaming machine debts

The scheme aims to provide support and relief to clubs and RSLs in Victoria.

The VGCCC is launching a machine surrender scheme for clubs and RSLs unable to use their gaming entitlements.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has announced a new scheme by which clubs and RSLs will be allowed to surrender unused gaming machine entitlements. Under the scheme, debts related to these entitlements will be forgiven.

Club venue operators can choose to surrender their gaming machine entitlements if the entitlement is not attached to an approved venue and if the operator does not have the approval to operate the entitlement within any of their approved venues.

Operators have until midnight on July 24, 2023, to notify the government if they wish to surrender their eligible entitlements. Those that meet the eligibility criteria will be automatically surrendered on August 16, 2023. Venue operators will be relieved of any remaining debts related to the surrendered entitlements under their Entitlement Related Agreement.

Operators will receive notifications if any entitlements listed on their form are deemed ineligible for surrender according to the rules.

For venues eligible to participate in the surrender scheme, the Victorian Government will offer the option to defer the payment of the May 2023 instalment under the Entitlement Related Agreement until August 31, 2023. The Department of Justice and Community Services will provide the necessary documentation for operators to take advantage of this offer.

Deferred payments will only be available to eligible venues participating in the surrender scheme, while any entitlements not surrendered will require the payment of the deferred May instalment on August 31, 2023, along with the August instalment. The scheme aims to provide support and relief to clubs and RSLs in Victoria during these challenging times.