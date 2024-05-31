VGCCC fines 3 venues for operating gaming machines outside permitted hours

The three venues were collectively fined AU$60,000 (US$39,694).

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Commission (VGCCC) has fined three venue operators a combined AU$60,000 (US$39,694) after it found patrons continued to play machines outside of opening hours.

The VGCCC offers an automatic enabling and disabling function for poker machines, provided by Intralot Gaming Services, at no cost to ensure machines are active only during approved gaming hours. It says 83 per cent of venue operators have chosen to adopt this.

The regulator said it closely monitors pokies play. It said: “We strongly urge venue operators to review their licence conditions and operating hours and ensure they have processes in place to only allow pokies to operate during permitted gaming hours.”

See also: VGCCC fines BlueBet AU$50k for breaching gambling ads rules