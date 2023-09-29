Two CCC members urge CNMI to work with IPI

Martin Mendiola and Ramon M. Dela Cruz said they believe the CNMI should offer IPI “something that could work”.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Two members of the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC), Martin Mendiola from Rota and Ramon M. Dela Cruz from Tinian, have proposed the CNMI government’s work with Imperial Pacific International (IPI) to revive the islands’ casino sector.

During a CCC meeting, authorities addressed IPI’s US$62m debt to the CNMI government. CCC chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero said he had met with Governor Arnold I. Palacios, who advised the commission to proceed with the revocation of IPI’s licence. However, Palacios acknowledged that the CNMI Supreme Court has granted the CCC the authority to establish a reasonable timeline for IPI to settle its obligations.

Mendiola emphasized the need to find a solution that would revive the casino industry in order to benefit the CNMI. According to Mariana’s Variety, he said: “Let’s move the industry forward. Let’s put our heads together. Let’s come up with a possible best option together.”

Dela Cruz suggested that a settlement should be explored to provide IPI with the necessary leeway to recover. He highlighted the potential difficulties in collecting from IPI should the CCC revoke its exclusive casino licence.

The CCC is facing financial challenges due to the annual US$3m regulatory fee that IPI has not paid since 2020. In January, the regulator suspended its activities due to a lack of funds, but members are still receiving full-time salaries.