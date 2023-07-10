Two arrested in Macau for soliciting mainland Chinese gamblers

The men allegedy ran an illegal junket operation.

Macau.- Two people, identified as Zhang and Lyu, have been arrested in connection with an alleged illicit gambling junket operation. The suspects, from mainland China, were apprehended in Huangshi city, Hubei province, following a police investigation after a tip-off.

It is alleged that the suspects were responsible for enticing mainland residents to gamble in Macau through various means. Their activities reportedly included providing free food and accommodation as incentives.

The investigation found that Zhang was a VIP customer at an unnamed casino in Macau. Alongside Lyu, he solicited people to participate in gambling activities, acting as a “lure” for potential gamblers. The casino allegedly incentivised Zhang to bring in more gamblers, granting him a portion of the profits generated. Zhang and Lyu have reportedly been taken into custody and the investigation continues.