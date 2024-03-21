Turkish workers file motion for default judgment against IPI

The former IPI workers claim US$1m for unpaid benefits.

Northern Mariana Islands.- A group of former Imperial Pacific International (IPI) workers who sued the casino operator for discrimination have filed a motion for a default judgment. Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe, and Süleyman Köş, claim through attorney Richard Miller that IPI failed to fulfill promises made in their contracts, including health insurance coverage, Turkish meals, airfare for home visits, paid leave and repatriation costs.

The plaintiffs assert that IPI’s alleged breach of contract resulted in financial losses and hardship. They claim deductions were made from their pay for health insurance premiums, but IPI failed to remit these to the insurer, resulting in the denial of coverage. According to The Saipan Tribune, the former workers also alleged that they were forced to spend additional funds on food as the company failed to provide the specified meals.

The plaintiffs say they were not given the promised paid time off. They assert they were guaranteed six days of paid leave after working for six months. The motion states that 85 workers completed at least six months of work and are owed US$39,050.40.

The motion seeks compensation totalling US$1,075,658.23 to address financial losses. A hearing is scheduled for April 25 before chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona.