TRLEI posts gross gaming revenue of US$170.78m for Q3

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 128.3 per cent year-on-year at the Okada Manila casino resort.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment Corp has shared the Q3 financial results for Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI). It reported PHP9.51bn (US$170.78m) in gross gaming revenue (GGR), up 128.3 per cent year-on-year and up from PHP8.96bn (US$142.7m) for the previous three months.

Mass table games generated PHP2.49bn (US$44.67m), up nearly 200 per cent. Gaming machines generated PHP3.06bn (US$54.89m), up 178 per cent and VIP play PHP3.96bn (US$71m), up 78.2 per cent year-on-year.

Adjusted segmental earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was PHP2.44bn (US$$43.77m), up 451.2 per cent year-on-year. Total revenue, including hotel operations, food and drink business and entertainment, of PHP10.28bn (US$184.4m), up 141 per cent year-on-year.

Okada Manila was occupied by representatives of its founder Kazuo Okada for three months from late May, which delayed the publication of results. Okada Manila reverted to TRLEI‘s control on September 5 after a court decision. Okada himself was arrested after returning to the Philippines to face charges of grave coercion.