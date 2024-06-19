Travellers International Hotel Group appoints Laurence Hawke as CFO

Hawke will take up the post in July.

The Philippines.- Travellers International Hotel Group (TIHGI), which owns and operates Newport World Resorts casino complex, has appointed Laurence Hawke as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Hawke has 30 years of experience in the integrated resort sector and most recently held the position of group CFO at Hoiana Resort & Golf in Vietnam.

Hawke will report to Nilo Rodriguez, Travellers International’s new president and chief executive, and will work closely with executive chairman Kevin Tan and chief operating officer Lance Gautreaux. He will start in July.

A week ago, Alliance Global Group (AGI), the parent company of Newport World Resorts, said recent management changes at the integrated resort were part of a planned transition following its acquisition of full ownership of TIHGI.

In a filing with the Philippine Stock Exchange, AGI said the departures of Kingson U. Sian, Hakan Dagtas, and Bernard Than, who were the president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of TIHGI respectively, marked the conclusion of a year-long transition period initiated after AGI assumed complete ownership on May 30, 2023. The executives left the company on June 1.