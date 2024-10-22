Tourism in Macau: MGM China hosts fam trip for Japanese travel reps

MGM China aims to promote the city to Japanese travellers and potential MICE groups.

Macau.- MGM China held a five-day familiarisation trip for Japanese travel trade representatives from Tokyo between October 14 and 18. Visitors toured MGM’s two properties MGM Macau and MGM Cotai, convention and entertainment facilities, and Macau’s world heritage sites. The delegation comprised 16 representatives from MICE, airlines and media.

Dr. Iwan Dietschi, senior vice president of hospitality of MGM, said, “Since last year, MGM has been proactively expanding our foreign tourist markets in line with the Macao SAR Government’s initiative. Japan has become the third largest among overseas tourist market for Macau and MGM is keen on further tapping into the Japanese market. With Macau’s recent designation as the ‘Culture City of East Asia 2025’, we anticipate a stronger rapport and collaboration between Japan and Macau, in the context of deepening cultural and tourism exchange.

“To further build on the relationship between Japan and MGM, we are planning to organise more familiarization trips for the Japanese tourism industry. It is also in our plans to establish sales points in Tokyo and other cities in Japan, to serve the increasing demands of Japanese travellers.”

MGM previously conducted trips in March and September for travel reps from Seoul and Busan, South Korea. It also took part in several roadshows organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to showcase Macau’s entertainment options.

MGM China partners with PATA for MICE programme

In September, MGM China partnered with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) to introduce a new programme focused on enhancing the capabilities of professionals in Macau’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. According to the company, the programme is intended to equip current and future professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge “to thrive in an increasingly dynamic landscape.”

The MGM & PATA Forum – The Future of Tourism, Hospitality and MICE was launched on September 24 at MGM COTAI. The opening ceremony was attended by guests including Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO); Elaine Wong, director of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM); Vic Lam, chief of the Division of Tourism, MICE and Commerce of the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Noor Ahmad Hamid, chief executive officer of PATA; and Dr Iwan Dietschi, senior vice president of Hospitality of MGM.