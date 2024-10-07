Tourism in Macau: 916,215 visitors in first six days of Golden Week

The daily average visitation was up 37 per cent compared to the equivalent holiday period in 2023.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that 916,215 tourists arrived in Macau in the first six days of the Golden Week holiday. The daily average for the first five days was 158,585, surpassing the estimate of 100,000 and marking a 37.4 per cent increase compared to the daily average during the same period in 2023. The peak was on Thursday (October 3), with 174,234 visitors. Golden Week ends today (October 7).

Last year, Macau saw 932,000 tourists during the holiday. According to data from the Statistics and Census Service, the previous three highest daily visitor numbers to Macau during an October Golden Week period were in 2019, when 62,100 arrivals were recorded on October 5, 161,600 on October 3 and 159,300 on October 2.

On the first five days of the holiday period, visitors from mainland China accounted for 678,067 arrivals or 85.5 per cent of the total in that time. Visitors from Hong Kong accounted for 79,895 arrivals, or 10.1 per cent of the total.