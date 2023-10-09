Macau sees record visitor numbers during October Golden week

Macau saw 932,365 visitor arrivals.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that a total of 932,365 people visited Macau during the October Golden Week, which ran from September 29 to October 6. In 2022, some 182,000 visitors arrived during the national holiday.

The eight-day holiday period commenced with the Mid-Autumn Festival and transitioned into the National Day week. The Public Security Police Force (CPSP) reported 158,726 arrivals on September 30, the highest one-day number in four years,

The MGTO reported the average daily visitor arrivals (116,546) rose by 3.7 times year-over-year to nearly 84 per cent of the corresponding figure in 2019. Hotel occupancy rates averaged 87.9 per cent.

In terms of the visitor demographics, mainland China contributed 76 per cent of arrivals, with 709,079 visitors. Hong Kong accounted for 18 per cent with 171,672 arrivals.

Morgan Stanley Asia forecasts that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) during the holiday period could be approximately 17 per cent higher than for the rest of October.