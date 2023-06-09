The Venetian named best integrated resort at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards

Meanwhile, Galaxy Macau gained several mentions in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.

Macau.- The Venetian Macao Resort hotel has been named the best integrated resort in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023. It beat Galaxy Macau and Hoiana Resort and Golf, which came second and third respectively. The Singapore resorts, Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands came fourth and fifth.

Galaxy Macau received several other mentions. Saurabh Mishra, vice president of hotel operations at Galaxy Hotel was named best hotel general manager in Macau and Banyan Tree Spa Macau the best hotel spas in Macau.

Banyan Tree Macau came third in the best hotels in Macau (first place went to the Mandarin Oriental). Its manager Joanne Chan was in the top five hotel managers.

Kevin Kelley, chief operating officer (Macau), Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: “We are profoundly honoured that Galaxy Macau and its hotels within the resort received multiple accolades in various categories such as Hotel General Managers, Hotel Spas, and Hotels at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.

“Our team has been dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities and distinctive services to our guests throughout the years, winning the recognition of guests and esteemed industry professionals with our unique Asian Heart service philosophy.

“This recognition is another testament to our team’s dedication and hard work to perform their best roles in the daily operation. Galaxy Macau will continue to honour our promise of delivering remarkable services, so as to create an exemplary luxury resort experience to support the Macau SAR Government’s development of non-gaming elements and assist to solidify Macau’s position as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific is organised by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau.

Galaxy Entertainment Group reported net revenue of HK$7.05bn (US$901.45m) for the first quarter of the year, up 72 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 142 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter was HK$1.91bn (US$244.2m), compared with negative HK$163m in the preceding quarter. Total GGR was HK$6.07bn (US$776.14m), up 79 per cent year-on-year and up 233 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

The company is currently working to open two new hotels this year: the Raffles hotel and the Andaz Macau, with 1,150 rooms.