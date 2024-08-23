The Star to close Treasury Brisbane Casino on August 25

The venue will close ahead of the staged opening of The Star Brisbane at Queen’s Wharf.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has received approval from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation to close the Treasury Brisbane Casino at midnight on Sunday, August 25. The closure is part of preparations for the staged opening of The Star Brisbane at Queen’s Wharf from Thursday, August 29, pending final regulatory approvals.

The Queen’s Wharf Brisbane development is a Destination Brisbane Consortium project, a joint venture led by The Star Entertainment Group and Hong Kong-based partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium. It will include four luxury hotels, 50 bars and restaurants, a retail area, up to 2,000 residential apartments and public space. It is expected to host 2,500 slot machines.

