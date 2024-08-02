NICC extends appointment of the Star Sydney special manager

Nicholas Weeks will remain the special manager until March 31, 2025.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has received approval to extend the appointment of Nicholas Weeks as special manager of the Sydney Casino until March 31, 2025, unless earlier terminated by the NICC. Previously, the regulator had extended Weeks’ appointment until September 30 of this year.

Yesterday, the NICC received the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry into The Star Entertainment Group. It said it will consider the contents of the report before it is made public. The casino operator has not yet received a copy of the report or been advised of its contents.

