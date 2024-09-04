Queensland gambling regulator questioned over Star Brisbane casino approval

The Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation approved the licence two days before the release of a second inquiry report in New South Wales.

Australia.- The Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) has been questioned for granting a casino licence to The Star Brisbane just two days before the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) released the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry into the operator.

“Bell Two” found The Star to be “falling short of what is required from a suitable casino operator.” Queensland shadow attorney-general Tim Nicholls has suggested that the OLGR might have been aware of the report’s conclusions before issuing the licence.

Queensland attorney-general Yvette D’Ath said the OLGR had been closely monitoring The Star’s remediation efforts and was in regular communication with the NICC. She said: “We also acknowledge that NICC has not yet announced its response to the Bell Two report, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and work through any implications for The Star’s Queensland operations.”

The Star Brisbane opens at Queen’s Wharf

The Star Brisbane at Queen’s Wharf soft-opened on August 29. The first phase of opening included the Neville Bonner Bridge, which connects South Bank to The Star Brisbane’s dining area, The Terrace, hotel The Star Grand and a public art gallery. They comprise just per cent of the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane precinct.

Star Brisbane chief executive officer Daniel Finch said: “Like the rest of Brisbane, we are excited for this city-defining precinct to invigorate the CBD, including our nighttime economy and we will continue to progressively roll out a steady stream of new restaurants, bars, public spaces and destinations revitalising an underutilised 12 hectares of the city’s river’s edge.

“Once fully operational, The Star Brisbane and broader Queen’s Wharf precinct are expected to attract approximately 1.4 million additional visitors to Queensland each year as we quickly approach the 2032 Brisbane Games.”

Patricia O’Callaghan, CEO of Tourism and Events Queensland and chair of Queen’s Wharf Brisbane Marketing and Event Committee added: “The quintessentially Queensland experiences across accommodation, entertainment, events, conferences, retail and dining that Queen’s Wharf adds to our already exceptional offering and will no doubt be a huge drawcard for visitors, being a huge contributor to our industry’s 2032 goal to make tourism a $44 billion industry for the state.”