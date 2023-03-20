The Star admits allowing credit card chip purchases

In October, The Star was found unsuitable to hold casino licences for its Gold Coast and Brisbane properties.

The Star Entertainment Group failed to comply with Section 66 of the Casino Control Act 1982, which prohibits the use of credit cards to buy chips.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has admitted to more breaches of industry regulations. The casino operator entered a guilty plea to seven charges brought against it under the Casino Control Act of 1982. Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman MP said the charges were in relation to Section 66, which prohibits the use of credit cards to buy casino chips.

The offences took place in two periods: from June 2, 2017, to December 29, 2018, and from March 23, 2022, to April 2, 2022. The sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

Last December, Queensland announced disciplinary action against the company after the state’s review of the operator found it unsuitable to continue holding a casino licence. Fentiman and the state regulator, the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR), imposed a fine of AU$100m (US$68m).

Fentiman said: “The Queensland Government is committed to ensuring Queensland casinos are operated lawfully, ethically and in a way that maintains the highest standards of integrity and public confidence.”

In February, the casino operator reported that the law firm Phi Finney McDonald had filed a securities class action lawsuit against it alleging that between March 29, 2016, and June 13, 2022, the Star made misleading statements about its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing compliance processes, failed to disclose important information to the market and acted against the interests of its members. The company said it plans to defend itself in the proceedings.

Two previous securities class actions were filed by Slater & Gordon in March 2022) and Maurice Blackburn in November 2022).