The Philippines to build 48 new hotels by 2028

The Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) says the expansion will play a pivotal role in the recovery of tourism.

The Philippines.- Benito C. Bengzon Jr., the executive director of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) has unveiled a plan to construct 48 new hotels by 2028. This endeavour will result in the addition of 15,000 rooms, augmenting the existing portfolio of 40,000 keys.

The announcement came during a presentation at the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association’s Summit. Bengzon said the expansion would play a pivotal role in the recovery of tourism. He underscored the importance of enhancing the country’s capacity to host foreign and domestic tourists while maintaining a commitment to top-tier standards in facilities and services.

As of September 30th, PHOA has a membership of 65 companies, collectively owning 200 hotels. The 48 upcoming hotel projects involve various groups, including the Ascott Limited Group, AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corp., Hotel 101 Group, Megaworld Corp, Newport World Resorts, Filinvest Hospitality Corp., Accor Group, and SM Hotels and Conventions Corp-Radisson Hotel Group.

These projects are planned for locations including Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Baguio, Angeles, Palawan, Iloilo, Boracay, and Bacolod as well as lesser-known destinations.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is targeting 11.5 million international tourists by 2028, up from this year’s 4.8 million.