The Parisian Macao casino resort used as quarantine accommodation

Authorities have decided to use the Parisian Macao casino resort as quarantine accommodation due to the rapid growth in new Covid-19 cases.

Macau.- As the number of new Covid-19 cases in Macau continues to rise, the government has decided to use the 2.300 hotel rooms at the Parisian Macao casino resort as a quarantine accommodation. The complex is operated by Sands China Ltd, whose other venues, the Sheraton Grand Macao and the Londoner Macao casino resort, have already been used for quarantine purposes.

Authorities announced on Sunday the suspension of non-essential services in public offices until July 1. A new mass testing for Covid-19 has begun today (June 27) and will continue through tomorrow. It’s the third mass testing since the current outbreak started on June 19. The first occurred between June 19 and 21, and the second over June 23 and 24. Some 357 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected.

Sanford C. Bernstein predicts that this month’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) could come in at only 9 per cent of 2019 levels. Compared to May, Macau’s GGR would be down by 31 per cent month-on-month. However, according to analysts, it could fall further if restrictions remain in place and new Covid-19 cases continue to appear.