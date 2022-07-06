The Lottery Office opens more access to international lotteries in Australia

The Lottery Office has announced that Australian players can now enter lotteries from around the world.

Australia.- A new partnership agreement between the Lottery Office and payment platform blueshyft, will allow Australian players to participate in lotteries from around the world. The partnership will open access to the world’s biggest lotteries from more than 1400 newsagents across the country.

Jaclyn Woods, chief executive of The Lottery Office, said the arrangement would increase confidence among players players who were hesitant to deposit online. He said that newsagents will receive a percentage of the in-store deposit or a dollar amount. In addition, newsagents will receive a referral fee for each new customer.

Lotteries included in the partnership agreement include the Italian Mega Jackpot, EuroMillions and the US Super Lotto. By using the blueshyft platform, players can make deposits in both fiat and cryptocurrencies.