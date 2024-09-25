The Londoner Grand to become first Marriott Luxury Collection hotel in Macau

Sands China’s integrated resort will have 2,405 rooms and suites.

Macau.- Sands China and Marriott International have announced that the recently rebranded integrated resort (IR) the Londoner Grand will be the first Marriott Luxury Collection hotel in Macau

In a press release, Grant Chum, chief executive officer and President of Sands China, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Luxury Group by Marriott International to bring the first Luxury Collection Hotel to market. Building on the success of The Londoner Macao, adding Londoner Grand to its portfolio represents a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate Macau’s luxury hospitality landscape.”

The IR will house 2,405 rooms and suites. Peter Silling & Associates designed the hotel with Georgian-inspired architecture. Rooms and suites draw inspiration from London’s Mayfair district. Some suites offer private terraces, dedicated children’s rooms, media rooms and private plunge pools.

The Londoner Grand will have five dining areas, including the Hampton Court, offering an international and Chinese buffet; the Chelsea Garden, which will provide local and regional Chinese dishes; and the Conservatory, with three areas: a dim sum restaurant and tearoom, a confectionery store, and a bar themed on a British pub.

The Chelsea Garden. Source: Sands China.

Gavin Yu, chief development officer, Greater China, Marriott International, commented: “The highly anticipated hotel will blend Macao’s East-meets-West culture with The Luxury Collection’s distinctive perspective on luxury, providing our guests unparalleled access to a city rich with heritage, cuisine, and captivating experiences.”

In a previous press release, Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, said the first tower was expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and the second by May 2025.

Las Vegas Sands increases shareholding in Sands China

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is to increase its shareholding in Sands China by purchasing 59,612,518 shares for HK$800m (US$103m). LVS will purchase an additional 0.74 per cent of total issued shares for a price of HK$13.42 per share. The company said it will continue to maintain sufficient public float.

LVS increased its shareholding in Sands China last December, purchasing an additional 1.19 per cent of issued shares. For the second quarter of the year, Sands China posted net revenue of US$1.75bn, up 8 per cent in year-on-year terms.