Sheraton Grand Macao hotel to be rebranded as the Londoner Grand

The renovation is advancing.

Macau.- Sands China has announced that the Sheraton Grand Macao hotel at The Londoner Macao integrated resort (IR) will be rebranded as the Londoner Grand. Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, said renovation was progressing, with the first tower expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and the second by May 2025.

The current two towers will house 2,405 rooms (down from the current 3,968), while the number of suites will increase from 360 to 1,500. The renovation works impacted Sands China’s results in the second quarter, when 1,350 rooms per day were unavailable. The Pacifica casino, now renamed Londoner Grand Casino, will be closed until at least December.