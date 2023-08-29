The future with AI: Will it replace humans? MegaPari explains

MegaPari: AI is here to help, not take over.

MegaPari looks at how artificial intelligence can be used to improve market analysis, design, and customer support.

Opinion.- Artificial Intelligence raises fears of a potential human replacement by machines, but MegaPari’s experts are confident that AI is designed to collaborate with humans, not to replace them.

MegaPari has been on the market since 2019 but has already received international recognition for its services and efforts. In this article, MegaPari will discuss how the company actively works with AI and will explain why it will never replace humans.

AI for Market Analysis and Target Audience

The MegaPari team uses artificial intelligence to automate the data collection process that was previously done manually. AI conducts detailed market and target audience analysis, allowing the team to better understand the interests and needs of players. This frees product managers from routine tasks and allows them to focus on more complex and strategically important issues. Artificial intelligence minimizes the possibility of human errors and becomes a valuable tool for shaping a clear marketing strategy. Despite AI’s effectiveness, it cannot fully replace the human team – its role is to accelerate processes and improve decision-making.

Improving Design with AI

The neural network employed by the MegaPari team generates up to 80% of all creative content. MegaPari’s Art Director, states: “With the implementation of AI, we’ve almost forgotten about stock platforms. The time to search for creative elements has been reduced to 2-3 minutes.” However, designers are convinced that despite the powerful tool, AI cannot fully replace human creativity.

AI in Customer Support

MegaPari is actively developing a strategy for integrating artificial intelligence into its customer support service. The goal is to significantly automate customer inquiries processing, which will relieve the team and make work more efficient. It is planned to use AI to accelerate response times to queries and improve support quality. However, despite all the prospects of using AI, it is understood that it cannot fully replace a live support team due to its inability to sense and understand like a human.

MegaPari is not just a gambling company; it is a company actively integrating artificial intelligence into its operations. By partnering with MegaPari, collaborators are joining a progressive and reliable player in the gambling world that is continuously striving for excellence through innovation.

MegaPari is open to collaboration and is awaiting your proposals. If you are interested in the opportunity to work with them, please contact via email: pr.t@megapari.com.