Strategic partnerships and player-centric approach: The MegaPari success story

MegaPari shines as a powerhouse in the gaming industry solidifying its global recognition and innovative prowess.

Press release.- As evidenced by the ratings, a majority of 64.4 per cent of survey participants awarded MegaPari a score of 9 or 10 out of 10. The high user satisfaction rate not only reflects the quality of the platform but also the effectiveness of its partnerships.

With a dedication to both partners and players, MegaPari presents an attractive and reliable platform for business collaborations in the gaming industry.

In terms of partnerships, MegaPari collaborates with more than 140 providers. This testifies to the company’s adaptability and commitment to meeting all the needs of our partners.

For instance, MegaPari has recently expanded its gaming catalogue by partnering with three leading game providers: Stakelogic, EA Gaming, and Play’n GO. In addition, MegaPari’s collaboration with Pragmatic Play is also noteworthy.

This provider offers two tournaments that you can find on the MegaPari site, with the chance to win up to 500,000 euros and 2,000,000 euros respectively!

In July, amidst the vast array of slots offered by MegaPari, the top spots were deservedly taken by Sweet Bonanza from Pragmatic Play, Aviator from Spribe Aviator, and Sun of Egypt 3: Hold and Win from 3 Oaks. These games don’t just showcase the range and calibre MegaPari offers its players, but they also exemplify the prosperous and forward-thinking partnership opportunities we extend to potential partners.

The platform frequently develops special offers and individual bonuses to encourage players to stay with the platform and maximize their gameplay on their slots. MegaPari’s premier promotion for casino fans is the Mega Crash Lottery. Participation in one of the most popular games Crash, is key to stand a chance of winning in this exciting lottery.

MegaPari casino industry recognition

MegaPari Casino has been recognized with specific awards in various regional markets. For instance, the brand was nominated for the Spice Sri Lanka Online Gambling Operator Award 2023. Further, the GamingTech Awards acknowledged the platform with nominations for the Best Online Casino in CEE 2023 (Central and Eastern European region).

At an international level, MegaPari’s acclaim is evident in its multiple nominations at the prestigious SBC Awards 2023. With nominations in categories such as “Rising Star in Casino” and “Casino Operator of the Year,” it’s now clear that MegaPari’s dedication to excellence and innovation is being acknowledged on a global scale.

The company extends heartfelt appreciation to its partners for their trust and eagerly anticipates future collaborations. For those interested in fostering a strong partnership with MegaPari, please reach out at pr.t@megapari.com.